INDIA

Opposition in Goa demands relaxation in ban on loud music

NewsWire
0
0

Goa’s Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Tuesday demanded relaxation in the ban on loud music during festivals in the coastal state.

“Authorities harass our local traditional organisers but give full liberty to foreigners for rave parties,” Alemao alleged.

Obeying the High Court’s direction, Goa police have started to act against those playing loud music after 10 p.m. Thus the weddings and other cultural programs are stopped after 10 p.m.

“I strongly demand the Chief Minister to immediately give sound relaxation to all the traditional, cultural and Social events organised during the festivals in Goa,” he demanded.

“It is most unfortunate that events of foreigners are welcomed with red carpet in Goa, but traditional Christmas and New Year parties are facing restrictions from the Government. I hope better sense will prevail and the government stops the harassment of locals,” Yuri Alemao said.

He said that the government must issue notification for sound relaxation immediately so that the local organisers get enough time to make preparations and inform their well-wishers and annual participants well in advance.

“Goa has already lost its original identity. Government must wake up to protect our traditions, culture and heritage,” he added.

20221220-165205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NDA leads in 17 seats in Puducherry

    Malala hits back at Imran Khan’s remarks about Pashtuns

    Kerala bank tries to introduce traditional art forms; wins laurels

    ‘Yeh Rishta…’ family is the winner of ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’