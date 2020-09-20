Opposition parties think they are ‘Baadshah’: Pralhad Joshi on RS mayhem

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday criticised the behaviour of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha when two agriculture Bills were being passed, saying “they think of themselves as Baadshah”.

“Opposition has shown a height of intolerance in Parliament today. They think of themselves as ‘Baadshah’. We condemn the unruly behaviour of the opposition and we will never budge to such threats,” Joshi said after the ruckus in the Upper House.

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes when TMC MP Derek O’Brien went near the Chair and tried to snatch a mike while citing from the rule book. When his objections were overruled, an aggressive O’Brien tore the rule book by calling the agriculture Bills as “Kala Kanoon” or black laws, leading to adjournment of the House for a brief period.

The opposition MPs continued to shout slogans during their passage of the two Bills – the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 – which were passed by the Rajya Sabha amid pandemonium.

