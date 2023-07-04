: Janata Dal-U national president Lalan Singh on Monday claimed that the opposition parties will become stronger. The second opposition unity meeting will take place very soon, he said. “I was listening to the speech of PM Narendra Modi a few days ago. He was saying that NCP leaders in Maharashtra are involved in Rs 7,000 crore scams. Now, the majority of them have entered into an alliance with the BJP and are part of the government. They went into the washing machine of the BJP and will become clean,” Singh said.

“They had split the Shiv Sena earlier and made Eknath Shinde the chief minister of Maharashtra. The elections of the BMC and other municipal corporations in other cities are scheduled but they are not being allowed to take place. They know that if the elections take place, they will lose with big margins. They did the same in Madhya Pradesh. People are watching the unethical activities of the BJP and they will react to it appropriately at election time,” Singh said.

When asked about the Maharashtra effect on Bihar, Lalan Singh said: “There will be no effect on Bihar. The government is running smoothly. Sushil Kumar Modi is not a serious politician. He used to comment against us. Actually, he wants to attract the attention of the Centre to get some post. Our good wishes for him but I want to point out that Sushil Modi was not present in the Lakhisarai rally when Union Home Minister Amit Shah came there on June 29. It reflects how he thinks about the BJP and what the BJP thinks about him,” Singh said.

