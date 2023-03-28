INDIA

Opposition planning to bring no confidence motion against LS Speaker

NewsWire
0
0

The opposition is mulling to bring a no confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for ‘not allowing their leaders to speak in the Lower House’ and for not accepting any adjournment notice, sources said.

The opposition is miffed with the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and alleged that the decision has been taken in haste.

The opposition will bring the no confidence motion coming Monday and the signatures of MPs are being taken. The idea was mooted during an opposition meeting.

Gandhi was disqualified as a MP 24 hours after being convicted by a Surat court on Friday.

The Surat district court in Gujarat on March 23 convicted the Congress MP in a criminal defamation case over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark in 2019.

He was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The maximum punishment under this section is two years.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname…” remark.

