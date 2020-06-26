Opposition protests over Covid mismanagement in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 26 (IANS) As many as 12 opposition parties in Odisha on Friday staged a protest at Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar targeting the Odisha government and the Centre over mishandling of COVID-19 and rising fuel prices.

They also submitted a memorandum to Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal in this regard. The parties included the Congress, CPI, CPIM, RJD, NCP, AAP, Samajwadi Party, among others.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said the people are suffering a lot as both the Centre and state government have failed to manage the coronavirus crisis.

Senior Congress leader Pradeep Majhi said both the governments have looted money, which was allocated for the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Odisha government is the first government in the country which has swindled the money meant for COVID-19. We need to make the people aware of this. This is why 12 opposition parties have come together,” said Majhi.

Reacting to the protest, ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pramila Mallick said the state government has taken all measures for the people being affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police slapped a fine on the PCC president and several others for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

