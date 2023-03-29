INDIA

Opposition slams Odisha govt over Naba Das murder case

The opposition BJP and Congress members on Wednesday created a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly once again over then Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das’ murder case.

The House witnessed several adjournments during the pre-lunch session as the Opposition members stalled the proceedings.

On the passing of two months of the murder of the then health minister, the Opposition members raised the issue during the zero hour and alleged that the state government is trying to cover up the issue.

The BJP legislators also held a dharna near the entrance of the Assembly in protest against the slow probe process.

“Two months have passed since the murder of Naba Das. But it is still unclear what the motive was and who was behind the murder. The murder was committed as part of a conspiracy,” said Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra from BJP.

He said the police are trying to cover up the case as “many bigwigs are involved”.

“Odisha Police are telling new stories. There was no result in the investigation. When the Assembly session gets over, the government will suppress this incident like the Mahanga double murder case and any other incident,” Mishra alleged.

Supporting the LoP, Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingha Mishra said that the doctors’ team has already made it clear that Gopal Das, the prime accused in the murder case, is not mentally unstable. He also criticised the government for not “declaring Gopal Das mentally unstable”.

Senior BJD legislator Arun Sahoo, meanwhile, said the Opposition is unnecessarily making it an issue.

