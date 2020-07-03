Opposition slams Yogi govt on Kanpur incident

Lucknow, July 3 (IANS) Opposition parties have mounted a blistering attack on the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of eight policeman in Kanpur on Friday.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that the incident was one of the ‘most shameful’ incident that reveals the nexus between criminals and those in power.

“It is the dedicated police personnel who have paid the price today,” he tweeted.

He further said that the accused must be arrested so that the nexus can be revealed.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the Yogi government has lost control of governance and the law and order had completely collapsed.

“This incident is proof of the fact that there is no government in the state. It is jungle raj where even the police is not safe,” he said.

–IANS

amita/rs/