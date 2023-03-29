Goa opposition parties have termed the budget of the state as ‘unrealistic’ and ‘old wine in an old bottle with new label’.

Reacting to the Budget presented on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said: “It appears that Rs 26,844.40 crore budget outlay presented by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is completely unrealistic.”

He said the budget is like ‘Maximum Announcements and Minimum Achievements’.

“The Chief Minister has proposed to generate revenue of Rs 800 crore from mining and GST share of the state. No one knows when the mining will actually start in Goa. Tourism sector which is the second backbone of the economy of Goa is also at all-time low,” Yuri Alemao said.

He urged the Chief Minister to use the funds judiciously and adopt austerity measures keeping in mind that the beneficiaries of various social welfare schemes like Persons with Disabilities, widows, seafarers, sportspersons in indigent condition and others need to be paid their financial assistance in time.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said: “It is old wine in an old bottle with new label. There is nothing new this year. There is nothing substantial, and nothing to combat the alarming fiscal deficit his government has brought about by sheer financial mismanagement and lack of application. Goa is in for difficult times.”

