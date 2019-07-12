Opposition to observe ‘Black Day’ against Pakistan’s PTI government on July 25

Karachi, July 17 (IANS) The anti-government alliance in Pakistan will observe a countrywide “black day” on July 25 against alleged rigging in the July 25, 2018, general elections, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

The opposition parties in the National Assembly have also decided to hold a general convention on the same day outside the Mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Central leaders of the opposition parties will address the event. Conventions will also be held in other provincial capitals.

According to the reports, the decision comes at a time when the country’s political atmosphere is charged and the tussle between the ruling and opposition parties has reached the next level.

PPP leader Waqar Mehdi said that inflation, joblessness and poverty have increased immensely since the incumbent “selected” government was “imposed”. He added that the July 25 general convention would become a milestone in the country’s politics.

