Opposition to read out Constitution preamble on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Opposition parties have decided to keep up the pressure on the Centre on the triple CAA, NPR and NRC issues by reading out the preamble to the Constitution across the country on Republic Day.

In a statement issued following a meeting here on Monday, the opposition parties said they had decided to observe a “Jai Hind Day” on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23.

The resolution adopted at the meeting also called upon Chief Ministers who are opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), to stop the Nationbal Population Register (NPR) process their states.

The resolution said: “The slogan coined by the Indian National Army (INA) under his (Bose) leadership has become the regular greeting of all Indians – “Jai Hind”. The historic INA trial at Red Fort reverberated with the slogan “Sahhgal, Dhillon, Shahnawaz” that galvanised the Indian people and bolstered the communal unity of our people during those difficult times of 1945-46.”

“Readings of the Preamble of the Constitution and taking oath to safeguard it in all habitations across the country must be held. and on January 30, on the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi. Observe it by highlighting his relentless campaigns in pursuit of communal harmony,” the resolution said, urging people to join the program.

The opposition parties also urged the states to stop the NPR process from going ahead.

“The CAA, NPR and NRC is a package that is unconstitutional, which specifically targets the poor, the downtrodden, the SC/STs and the linguistic and religious minorities. The NPR is the basis for the NRC. We demand the withdrawal of the CAA and the immediate stoppage of the nationwide NRC/NPR. All the Chief Ministers, who have announced that they will not implement NRC in their State, must consider to suspend the NPR enumeration as this is a prelude to NRC,” they said.

The resolution also said the economic crisis has pushed the economy to the verge of a recession with a record fall in the country’s GDP and unemployment levels at their highest in the last half century.

“Agrarian distress deepening with rising farmers’ suicides, massive closures and lay offs in industrial units accompanied by rising prices of petroleum products, cooking gas, vegetables and all essential commodities is making people’s lives more miserable. The Modi government has created an economic disaster,” it added.

–IANS

miz/bc