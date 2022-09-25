INDIA

Opposition unity ‘core’ as Nitish and Lalu meet Sonia

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Sunday met Congress President Sonia Gandhi to discuss matters pertaining to opposition unity.

The two leaders briefed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken to unite the opposition parties against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After the meeting, Nitish Kumar, who had met Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, and Sitaram Yechury on his previous Delhi visit, said: “Talks are on with all like-minded parties and since Congress is into organisational elections, we will take a view on it.”

Lalu Prasad said: “The prime agenda is to remove BJP as it has been done in Bihar.”

The meeting came soon after several opposition leaders had come together to pay tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal in Haryana.

At the event in Haryana’s Fatehabad, Nitish Kumar gave a call for a “main front”, comprising the Congress, to oust the BJP in 2024 parliamentary polls.

NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal, among several Opposition leaders, shared the dais at the rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal, and gave a united call to out the BJP government in the Centre.

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and CPI-M’s Yechury also attended the rally to mark the birth anniversary of the INLD founder Devi Lal.

However, the rally organiser INLD and its ally SAD do not share cordial relations with the Congress.

Nitish Kumar, who reiterated that he is not a Prime Minister candidate, said: “There is no question of a third front now and what is needed is the main front of opposition to ensure that BJP loses badly. I will urge all parties including the Congress to come together. My only wish is that we all need to come together at the national level. We need to bring together more parties.”

Tejashwi Yadav said Kumar’s “fearless” decision to part ways with the BJP would prove to be the last nail in the party’s coffin.

“Nitish Kumar had no vested interests, but his only ambition was to uproot the communal forces,” he said.

Sukhbir Badal joined the call for like-minded parties to form a united front.

He said his party, along with the Shiv Sena and the JD-U, “are the real NDA as they had founded the alliance”.

20220925-200806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    100 school buildings in Pudukottai in TN to be demolished

    Rajasthan Congress chief calls Savarkar a ‘freedom fighter’

    Bajrang Dal threatens stir against ‘love jihad’ in Bihar’s Darbhanga

    Key meeting on Naga peace talks on Thursday