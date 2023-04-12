At a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in Delhi to unite the Opposition parties ahead of next year’s general elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan claimed on Wednesday that Opposition unity is nothing but an eyewash.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the MP from Jamui said that Opposition parties cannot unite in the country.

“We have a clear stand that the alliance will be made just before the elections. When elections come, we will form an alliance according to the situation at that time. I personally believe that Opposition unity is an eyewash,” Paswan said.

Reacting to the statement of Bahubali Lok Janshakti Party leader Surajbhan Singh, who said that if Chirag Paswan and Pasupati Kumar Paras don’t come together, it will be a big problem for them, Chirag Paswan said that he should be concerned about the party where he is at the moment.

“He had conspired against us for breaking the Lok Janshakti Party. So he should be concerned about the party in which he is now. We have a large number of party workers who will take care of us,” Paswan said.

On his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, Chirag Paswan said: “After the demise of my father, he was the eldest in the family. Had he accepted me as a son or a nephew, he wouldn’t have done what he did to me.”

