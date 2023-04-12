INDIA

Opposition unity is just an eyewash, says Chirag Paswan

NewsWire
0
0

At a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in Delhi to unite the Opposition parties ahead of next year’s general elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan claimed on Wednesday that Opposition unity is nothing but an eyewash.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the MP from Jamui said that Opposition parties cannot unite in the country.

“We have a clear stand that the alliance will be made just before the elections. When elections come, we will form an alliance according to the situation at that time. I personally believe that Opposition unity is an eyewash,” Paswan said.

Reacting to the statement of Bahubali Lok Janshakti Party leader Surajbhan Singh, who said that if Chirag Paswan and Pasupati Kumar Paras don’t come together, it will be a big problem for them, Chirag Paswan said that he should be concerned about the party where he is at the moment.

“He had conspired against us for breaking the Lok Janshakti Party. So he should be concerned about the party in which he is now. We have a large number of party workers who will take care of us,” Paswan said.

On his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, Chirag Paswan said: “After the demise of my father, he was the eldest in the family. Had he accepted me as a son or a nephew, he wouldn’t have done what he did to me.”

20230412-233405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Treasury Secy ahead of FMCBG meeting

    Madras HC orders interim compensation to parents of infant whose thumb...

    Gang involved in trafficking stolen mobile phones to Nepal busted

    Agnipath row: Centre cautions all states/UTs on continuing agitation