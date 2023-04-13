INDIA

Opposition unity my only goal ahead of 2024 LS polls, says Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who returned here on Thursday after his Delhi visit to meet top opposition leaders, said that he had only one goal ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

“Uniting the opposition parties is the only goal for me and I am working on it. Don’t worry, you will get information slowly. Wait for sometime,” he told media persons at Patna airport.

“As you know, I went to Delhi for three days and met the leaders of opposition parties. We sat together yesterday (Wednesday) and discussed with them. Uniting the opposition parties is the only goal and every leader will make efforts on it. They have given statements about it,” he said.

Asked about the future strategy, Nitish Kumar repeated: “Don’t worry. You will get it slowly.”

On BJP leaders questioning his visit, he said that he does not take notice of them.

“They used to say so many things. I do not take notice of them. When I saw you (media persons) hence I came to you as I respect you a lot,” Nitish Kumar said.

