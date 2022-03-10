Opposition workers keep vigil at counting centres

Opposition party workers, candidates, groups of aspiring teachers, ex-servicemen and Kisan Union members have set up camps outside Ramabai Ambedkar Sthal in Lucknow, the place where electronic voting machines (EVMs) and postal ballots have been stored in strong rooms.

In several districts, opposition party leaders began camping since Wednesday after ballot papers and EVMs were found in some vehicles.

Samajwadi Party candidates have gathered at almost every counting centre in districts after their president Akhilesh Yadav gave a call to party workers to ‘guard’ the places where EVMs have been kept in every district.

“We came here to ensure that no one steals or tampers with our votes. We are keeping an eye on each and every person who goes inside the compound,” said Harsh Kumar, an aspirant for Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET).

“Several TET aspirants are in the camp and are guarding the place by rotation,” he added.

Ashish Yadav, a member of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, claimed, “We are guarding democracy and not just EVMs as several incidents have taken place in some districts which raises questions over the safety and security of EVMs.”

“Earlier, we used to defend the country’s borders from external threats and today, we are guarding the election process on which the future of our coming generations depends,” said retired army official Shiv Shakti Singh, who was also stationed at the place where EVMs have been kept in Kanpur.

