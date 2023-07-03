The meeting of opposition parties that was slated for July 13 to 14 in Karnataka’s Bengaluru may take place on a new date, said Congress sources on Monday.

Earlier in the day, speaking to IANS, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said, “Session of Bihar assembly will take place from July 10, in such scenario the meeting might be postponed to a fresh date.”

However, Congress sources said that it has not released the dates of the opposition meeting and later in the day it will announce the fresh dates of the second Opposition meeting.

The Opposition meeting was initially supposed to take place in Shimla. However, on Thursday (June 29), Sharad Pawar said that the venue had been shifted to Bengaluru.

The news of the postponement of the meeting came a day after a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), following Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar’s rebellion and alliance with the BJP-Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra. He took oath as Deputy Chief Minister along with eight more party MLAs as ministers in the state government and claimed stake as the real NCP.

Moreover, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has opened a front with the Congress over the grand old party not clearing its stand on Centre’s ordinance row.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said the Monsoon session of Parliament will start on July 20 and conclude on August 11.

