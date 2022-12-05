INDIA

OPS aide Kovai Selvaraj quits AIADMK, likely to join DMK

In a major shocker to the deposed AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, his close aide and former MLA Kovai Selvaraj quit the party on Monday.

Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that the former MLA took the extreme decision as he was removed from the post of Coimbatore Urban district secretary of the party.

While he was close to OPS, in the past two months there had apparently been a communication gap between the two, and this is considered one reason for the outspoken leader to quit the party.

He has also made serious allegations on the death of former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J. Jayalalithaa and said that he was shocked on reading the Justice Arumughaswamy commission report on the death of the former Chief Minister.

The report had mentioned that Jayalalithaa’s life could have been saved had she been taken abroad for treatment and held all the ministers, including OPS who was a cabinet minister then, responsible for it, Selvaraj added.

Sources close to the former legislator told IANS that Kovai Selvaraj is likely to join DMK in the days to come and discussions are on in this regard.

However, the former MLA has yet to announce his decision.

