AIADMK expelled leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has commenced discussions with the BJP state leadership even as the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP and AIADMK official faction is in a love-hate relationship.

Sources in the OPS camp told IANS that they are having discussions with the state BJP leadership in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

It may be recalled that OPS is a leader from the powerful Thevar community which has a strong presence in South Tamil Nadu.

There have been open spats between BJP state president, K. Annamalai and the AIADMK leadership and OPS is trying to enter into this space.

OPS has conducted a meeting of the district secretaries of his faction in Chennai on Saturday and has decided to commence discussions with the BJP.

Sources in the OPS faction who participated in the meeting told IANS that mood was exuberant among the cadres and local level leaders who wanted to have a direct link with the BJP and to garner a few seats in the next Lok Sabha elections.

It may be recalled that OPS and former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala were expelled from the party and with both belonging to Thevar community, the OPS faction is expecting the community to throw its weight behind them.

