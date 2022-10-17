AIADMK interim General Secretary K. Palaniswami and deposed Chief CoordinatorO. Panneerselvam held separate programmes on Monday to mark the 51st foundation day of the party.

While Palaniswami hoisted the party flag at the party headquarters, Panneerselvam did the flag hoisting at the memorial house of the party founder, M.G. Ramachandran at Arcot street in T. Nagar.

Palaniswami was accompanied by party leaders, Natham Viswanathan, D. Jayakumar and K.P. Muniswami at the party headquarters during the flag-hoisting ceremony. He distributed saris and dhotis to beneficiaries after the flag-hoisting function and attended a feast at the party headquarters.

Panneerselvam attended the party foundation day programme along with his close associates R. Vaithalingam and J.C.D. Prabhakar conducted the flag hoisting.

The former Chief Minister, while speaking to media persons after the function, said that his position is that all party workers and leaders who had worked during the period of MGR and Jayalalithaa must come together and work for the AIADMK.

While referring to the new conditions stipulated for the post of party General Secretary, Panneerselvam said that it was dangerous to amend the bylaws of the party which had allowed grass root party workers to aspire for higher party positions.

