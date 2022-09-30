Deposed AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam (OPS), and his faction are happy after K. Palaniswami (EPS) faction, in a submission before the Supreme Court, stated that elections for the post of party General Secretary would not be held until the apex court hears the case on November 21.

The AIADMK is going through a bitter power struggle between the two senior leaders of the party.

On July 11, a AIADMK General council meeting expelled Panneerselvam and those close to him from the party and he had challenged it in the Madras High Court. While a single-judge bench stayed the expulsion, a division bench lifted the stay order.

The OPS faction moved the Supreme Court and on Friday, the EPS faction made its submission as regards the party elections.

Talking to IANS, a senior leader of the OPS faction said: “The move of EPS and his associates to conduct election for the post of General Secretary of the AIADMK is now on hold. We are expecting a positive verdict in favour of OPS from the apex court. Let us wait and see.”

