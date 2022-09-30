INDIA

OPS faction elated after EPS faction tells SC no party poll till Nov 21

NewsWire
0
0

Deposed AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam (OPS), and his faction are happy after K. Palaniswami (EPS) faction, in a submission before the Supreme Court, stated that elections for the post of party General Secretary would not be held until the apex court hears the case on November 21.

The AIADMK is going through a bitter power struggle between the two senior leaders of the party.

On July 11, a AIADMK General council meeting expelled Panneerselvam and those close to him from the party and he had challenged it in the Madras High Court. While a single-judge bench stayed the expulsion, a division bench lifted the stay order.

The OPS faction moved the Supreme Court and on Friday, the EPS faction made its submission as regards the party elections.

Talking to IANS, a senior leader of the OPS faction said: “The move of EPS and his associates to conduct election for the post of General Secretary of the AIADMK is now on hold. We are expecting a positive verdict in favour of OPS from the apex court. Let us wait and see.”

20220930-212004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No decision taken to prepare NRIC at national level: Govt

    No respite in sight, heavy rain continues to pound K’taka

    Schools to be opened in phases: Bengal Minister

    Yet another controversy over Kerala State Film Awards as ‘Home’ fails...