INDIA

OPS slams Stalin govt over poor pay fixation for KG teachers

NewsWire
0
0

AIADMK deposed leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam has come out strongly against the state government for fixing Rs 5,000 as a monthly salary for ‘special teachers’ in Kindergartens who are appointed on a temporary basis for 11 months.

The DMK Government has announced the appointment of 2,381 ‘special teachers’ for the Kindergarten classes.

The former Chief Minister said that Rs 5,000 a month means Rs 166 a day, which is far less than the minimum wage of Rs 300 fixed by the government. He also said that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) workers get a daily remuneration of Rs 281 and that this low wages fixed for teachers, who are imparting knowledge and wisdom to children, was totally inadequate and an insult to the society.

Panneerslevam called upon the government to increase the monthly salary to Rs 10,000 and to elevate the post of ‘special teachers’. He also wanted the DMK government to make permanent postings to these teachers instead of highly insecure 11-month temporary postings.

Panneerselvam is in a bitter fight against Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the interim general secretary of the AIADMK and is trying to take up social issues whenever he gets the opportunity.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has announced three public programmes in relation to the golden jubilee celebrations of the party. The public programmes, according to party propaganda secretary, M. Thambi Durai will be held on October 17, 20 and 26. The party interim general secretary Palaniswami will address the public programmes.

20221009-105005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC issues notice to Gujarat govt on Teesta Setalvad’s plea for...

    Two hybrid LeT terrorists held from J&K’s Sopore

    3 drown during Ganpati immersion in Mumbai

    Sr Oppn leader asked me what else was left there to...