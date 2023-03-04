INDIA

OPS surrendered party to DMK, says AIADMK leader

NewsWire
0
0

AIADMK Organising Secretary and former minister, D. Jayakumar, has alleged that the deposed Coordinator of the party, O. Panneerselvam (OPS), had mortgaged the party and surrendered it to the DMK.

He was reacting to the statement of OPS against the AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on the party’s defeat in the Erode East bypolls.

Jayakumar said that OPS had voted against the AIADMK government during the trust vote in 2017 and even after that EPS made him Deputy Chief Minister as well as Coordinator of the party.

The former Minister alleged that EPS has however taken measures to protect the party after he realised that OPS had surrendered to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

He also said that OPS was a ‘paper tiger’ and added that the former AIADMK Coordinator was in an imaginary world and that he believed that the party would be strengthened only by joining hands with persons like former Interim General Secretary, V.K. Sasikala. He said that Panneerselvam had made allegations against her in the past.

Jayakumar said that Palaniswami had never spoken ill of the former Coordinator and added that EPS was devoting himself to the task of safeguarding the party.

20230304-235604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With Covid receding, TTD set to resume Hinduism promotion activities

    All I feel is sympathy for my trollers: Chetan Bhagat

    Talk show host says he will serve defamation notice to Wriddhiman...

    FICCI to adopt one lakh TB patients under ‘TB Mukt Bharat...