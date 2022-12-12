AIADMK deposed leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Monday left for Gujarat to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

According to his office, OPS is attending the swearing-in ceremony after receiving an invitation from the BJP national leadership.

Meanwhile, the present interim general secretary of the AIADMK and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) in a statement said that even though he had received an invitation from the BJP national leadership he was unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

EPS, however, sent his wishes to the Bhupendra Patel and said, “Congratulations for a historic and continuous winning streak in Gujarat.”

He also said that he was confident of the progress of Gujarat under Patel.

It may be noted that AIADMK is witnessing a bitter power struggle between the OPS and EPS camps. IANS had earlier reported that the BJP national leadership would intervene in the affairs of the AIADMK and settle the issue between the two leaders.

The BJP national leadership is also keen that the expelled former interim general secretary and aide to former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, V.K. Sasikala, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam(AMMK) also be reinducted into the AIADMK fold.

The BJP national leadership, according to sources in the party, is of the opinion that the differences of opinion between OPS and EPS camps must be solved immediately and fight the ensuing 2024 general elections in a United front against the DMK, Congress combine.

