OPS urges TN CM to cancel PDS tenders given to erring firms

AIADMK deposed leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to cancel the controversial Public Distribution System tenders awarded to three firms that had supplied poor quality products in the Pongal hamper kits in 2021.

The three companies were earlier penalised for allegedly supplying substandard groceries, jaggery and salt in the gift hampers.

OPS has demanded open and transparent action for supplying quality commodities for people of the state.

The former Chief Minister said that these three firms be included on the blacklist for supplying substandard and poor quality products to the people of the state.

OPS also cited a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government which had mentioned the Chief Minister ordering for including these three firms on the blacklist.

He added that till date no action was taken against the erring firms.

OPS also said that before the 2021 state Assembly elections, Chief Minister Stalin had said that stringent action would be taken against any corrupt practices but has not done anything against corruption.

The former Chief Minister added that the companies that were penalised for supplying substandard products in the Pongal gift hampers were awarded tenders for supplying palmolein and cereals.

In a related development, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam(AMMK) announced protests on October 12 against irregular practices in the state.

The state AMMK General Secretary, TTV Dhinakaran in a statement on Sunday said that he would lead the protests at Chennai while other party leaders would lead the marches at their respective district headquarters.

20221002-172803

