INDIALIFESTYLE

OPS vs NPS: FM’s stand not humane assessment from employees’ point of view, says Gehlot

NewsWire
0
0

After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said ‘no’ to state governments for getting back funds gone under the NPS for OPS, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the FM’s statement lacks clarity.

“She should not beat around the bush if she felt that OPS was wrong and should have said the same clearly.”

He further said that her stand on OPS (Old Pension Scheme) is not a humane approach in terms of employees’ point of view.

He further said that the OPS should be accepted to create trust among the employees.

“Employees money cannot be deployed in a volatile stock market. The judicial commission says that it will not accept NPS (New Pension Scheme). OPS is applied to High Court judges and the Army as well, however in paramilitary forces, it is NPS. What is this understanding of the central government,” he said.

20230221-110402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    22 dead so far after consuming spurious liquor in Aligarh, 6...

    BJD, BJP, Congress candidates file nominations for Brajarajnagar bypoll

    Vishnu Vishal-starrer ‘FIR’ releases on OTT

    PM to kick-start poll campaign during day-long visit to Tripura