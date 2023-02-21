After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said ‘no’ to state governments for getting back funds gone under the NPS for OPS, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the FM’s statement lacks clarity.

“She should not beat around the bush if she felt that OPS was wrong and should have said the same clearly.”

He further said that her stand on OPS (Old Pension Scheme) is not a humane approach in terms of employees’ point of view.

He further said that the OPS should be accepted to create trust among the employees.

“Employees money cannot be deployed in a volatile stock market. The judicial commission says that it will not accept NPS (New Pension Scheme). OPS is applied to High Court judges and the Army as well, however in paramilitary forces, it is NPS. What is this understanding of the central government,” he said.

