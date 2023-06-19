Estranged AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam has said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should ensure that the state was getting its due share of Cauvery water.

He called upon the Chief Minister to put pressure on the Karnataka government to release water from the Cauvery river as per the final directive of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court.

As per the orders, the Karnataka government should realise 177.25 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu in a year. However, Karnataka released less quantity of water instead of the prescribed quantity of water, he said.

Paneerselvam said that in the recent meeting convened by the Cauvery Tribunal in Delhi, the officials from Karnataka took a position that they would release the balance of water after the onset of the Southeast monsoon. The former Chief Minister said that the Karnataka government would release only surplus water after the onset of the monsoon.

The former Chief Minister said that with the Congress government in power in Karnataka, Stalin should talk to Siddaramaiah and ensure that Tamil Nadu receives its due share of Cauvery water.

