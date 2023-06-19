INDIA

OPS wants Stalin to ensure TN gets allocated volume of Cauvery water

NewsWire
0
0

Estranged AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam has said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should ensure that the state was getting its due share of Cauvery water.

He called upon the Chief Minister to put pressure on the Karnataka government to release water from the Cauvery river as per the final directive of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court.

As per the orders, the Karnataka government should realise 177.25 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu in a year. However, Karnataka released less quantity of water instead of the prescribed quantity of water, he said.

Paneerselvam said that in the recent meeting convened by the Cauvery Tribunal in Delhi, the officials from Karnataka took a position that they would release the balance of water after the onset of the Southeast monsoon. The former Chief Minister said that the Karnataka government would release only surplus water after the onset of the monsoon.

The former Chief Minister said that with the Congress government in power in Karnataka, Stalin should talk to Siddaramaiah and ensure that Tamil Nadu receives its due share of Cauvery water.

20230620-000203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre ‘anti SC/ST’ by not letting President Murmu inaugurate new Parliament...

    TN fishermen protest against Sri Lankan Navy excesses

    Minor girl thrashed outside school in north Delhi

    ‘Russian forces wipe out an entire Ukraine city’