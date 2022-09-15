INDIA

OPS warns of agitation if people’s consent is not taken for constructing Parandur airport

NewsWire
0
6

Estranged leader of the AIADMK and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam, said on Thursday that the party would launch an agitation against the state government if people’s consent is not taken for the construction of a new airport at Parandur.

OPS, as Panneerselvam is popularly known, said in a statement that if people are not willing to give their consent for the construction of the airport at the designated site in Parandur, the project should be shifted to another place.

He also came out against the state government on the manner in which a public hearing was conducted on the project.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu government has offered 3.5 times the market value for taking over land in 13 villages near Parandur in Kancheepuram district for the construction of the airport.

The Tamil Nadu government has also said that the land would be acquired for the airport in ‘public interest’ under the legislation enacted in 2013.

The government has also offered alternate land near the proposed airport site to those whose land is being acquired. Government employment will also be provided to the people living in these 13 villages based on their educational qualification.

State PWD Minister, E.V. Velu, has also said that the government would consult IIT-Madras regarding the water bodies in the villages.

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed a new airport citing reports that the present airport at Meenambakam would not be able to cater to the demand by 2029. Four sites were short listed — Parandur, Padalam, Pannur and Tiruporur.

While Padalam and Tiruporur were dropped as they were close to nuclear establishments, Parandur was considered as the number of houses that would be lost for the construction of the airport would be less than in Pannur.

20220915-225002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Internet, apps biggest challenge in tiger conservation efforts’

    K’taka court rejects bail plea of cop accused of exploiting minor...

    Madras HC to hear PIL against hunting down of ‘killer’ tiger

    Detain temple land encroachers under Goonda Act: Madras HC