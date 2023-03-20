Homegrown electronics manufacturing company, Optiemus Electronics, on Monday announced its partnership with Primebook, an Android-based laptop manufacturing company, to manufacture Made-in-India 4G laptops, specially designed for students and learners.

As part of the partnership, Optiemus will be manufacturing around one lakh laptop units for Primebook by the end of March 2024.

“In the last few years, we have strived towards diversifying our expertise in electronics manufacturing, and now with laptop manufacturing apart from the hearables/wearables category and telecom equipment, we are looking to expand our operations significantly,” A. Gururaj, Managing Director, Optiemus Electronics, said in a statement.

Primebook has witnessed remarkable success in the B2B category over the last four years and aims to expand further in the B2C category.

Primebook 4G is a budget-friendly laptop built for students and learners, which is aimed at affordability despite their economic background, according to the company.

“The Primebook 4G is a cutting-edge learning laptop that is designed to help students excel in today’s competitive world. The partnership will also help us to position ourselves as purely an Indian brand and help reduce production costs with indigenous manufacturing,” Aman Verma, Co-Founder of Primebook, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company mentioned that Primebook 4G laptop has extensive features to offer when compared to Android phones/laptops, with adequate specifications of 11.6 inches HD screen with 1366 x 768 screen resolution, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 10 hours of battery life, 2MP camera, and PrimeOS (Android 11) operating system.

