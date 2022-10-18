BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECH

Oracle adding tens of thousands of Nvidia chips for AI-driven cloud

NewsWire
0
0

Cloud major Oracle and chip-maker Nvidia on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership to help companies solve business challenges with accelerated computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is adding tens of thousands more NVIDIA GPUs, including the A100 and upcoming H100, to its capacity.

The collaboration will bring the full Nvidia accelerated computing stack, from GPUs to systems to software, to the OCI.

“To drive long-term success in today’s business environment, organisations need answers and insight faster than ever,” said Safra Catz, CEO, Oracle at the ‘CloudWorld’ event here.

“Our expanded alliance with Nvidia will deliver the best of both companies’ expertise to help customers across industries  from healthcare and manufacturing to telecommunications and financial services  overcome the multitude of challenges they face,” said Catz.

“Accelerated computing and AI are key to tackling rising costs in every aspect of operating businesses,” said Jensen Huang, CEO and founder, Nvidia.

“Enterprises are increasingly turning to cloud-first AI strategies that enable fast development and scalable deployment. Our partnership with Oracle will put Nvidia AI within easy reach for thousands of companies,” he added.

The companies plan to make an upcoming release of Nvidia AI Enterprise available on OCI, providing customers with easy access to NVIDIA’s accelerated, secure and scalable platform for end-to-end AI development and deployment.

Nvidia and Oracle have been serving enterprises together for years with accelerated computing instances and software available via OCI. With the full NVIDIA AI platform available on OCI instances, the extended partnership is designed to accelerate AI-powered innovation for a broad range of industries to better serve customers and support sales.

20221018-220804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Banks had tried to revive ABG Shipyard but failed: SBI

    Sugar stocks sweeten on firm exports prospects

    SJVN eyeing to tap 5,000 MW renewable energy in Punjab

    Microsoft, Invest India to nurture 11 tech startups