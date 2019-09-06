Oracle CEO Mark Hurd takes leave of absence, cites health

San Francisco, Sep 12 (IANS) Software major and leading Cloud service provider Oracle has announced that its CEO Mark Hurd is taking leave of absence to focus on his health.

“Mark has requested a leave of absence from Oracle to address some health related issues and we all wish him a speedy recovery,” Oracle Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, Larry Ellison, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hurd has been a chief executive of the company since 2010. He is, however not the only CEO of the company. Oracle has another CEO, Safra Catz.

“Though we all worked hard together to close the first quarter, I’ve decided that I need to spend time focused on my health. At my request, the Board of Directors has granted me a medical leave of absence,” Hurd said in a message to Oracle employees.

“Oracle has an extremely capable CEO in Safra Catz and an extraordinarily deep team of executives, many with long tenure at Oracle. Safra and I will cover Mark’s responsibilities during his absence with support from the rest of our strong management team,” Ellison said.

Due to his medical absence, Hurd will miss the company’s OpenWorld conference next week.

“Mark was extremely engaged with the business through the end of our just completed Q1, but now Mark needs to focus on his health,” said Safra Catz, Oracle CEO.

“We will miss him at our OpenWorld conference next week, but we understand that he needs to rest and take care of himself.”

