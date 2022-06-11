Cloud major Oracle, which just completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of electronic health records company Cerner, is developing a national health records database.

Oracle’s board chairman and chief technology officer Larry Ellison said that patient data would be anonymous until individuals give consent to share their information, reports medcitynews.com.

“We’re building a system where all American citizens’ health records not only exist at the hospital level, but they also are in a unified national health records database,” Ellison told the media during Oracle’s ‘The Future of Healthcare’ webinar.

Ellison assured that Oracle’s database will anonymise all patient data.

Oracle’s new health records database will also involve the patient engagement system the company has been developing throughout the pandemic, the report said late on Friday.

Oracle is also working on the patient engagement system’s ability to collect information from wearables and home diagnostic devices.

According to Ellison, the incorporation of wearables will advance clinical research even further by allowing more people to participate in trials.

“You can be at a rural hospital and share this information with your doctors and the people who are running the clinical trial. So it gives us a much more diverse population in clinical trials,” he was quoted as saying.

Oracle in December last year announced to acquire Cerner through an all-cash tender offer for $95.00 per share, or approximately $28.3 billion in equity value.

Cerner is a leading provider of digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems to enable medical professionals to deliver better healthcare to individual patients and communities.

