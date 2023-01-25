BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Oracle introduces new logistics capabilities to boost global supply chains

NewsWire
0
0

Cloud major Oracle is introducing new logistics capabilities within its Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM) offerings, that will help customers cut costs, improve accuracy and automate regulatory compliance.

Logistics leaders are overwhelmed with a recent buildup of port and shipping delays, fluctuating fuel costs, and evolving trade regulations while also being at the forefront of efforts to reduce carbon emissions of goods in transit.

“The last few years tested the flexibility of global logistics operations and many organisations have struggled to keep pace with the changing market,” said Derek Gittoes, vice president of supply chain management product strategy, Oracle.

“With Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management, organisations can rapidly adapt to changes in their supply chain and logistics network,” he added.

The new capabilities help customers validate Certificate of Origin, reduce tariffs, and enter new markets.

With a deep view into the bill of materials, Trade Agreement Qualification enables customers to comply with labor regulations and prove where goods were produced via auditable records, said Oracle.

“As an increasing number of Indian businesses continue to expand overseas,  the ability to respond quickly to changing demand, supply, and market conditions can be a huge competitive advantage,” said Kaushik Mitra, senior director, Cloud ERP, Oracle India.

With the new logistics capabilities, supply chain professionals will gain real-time insights across the entire supply network to make critical business decisions and respond to any global change with confidence, Mitra added.

20230125-120804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kineco bags Rs 113 cr order for Vande Bharat trains, parent...

    ‘TN govt may get into reform mode after local body polls’

    realme will continue its journey as a socially responsible brand

    LIC IPO slated for March