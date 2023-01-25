Cloud major Oracle is introducing new logistics capabilities within its Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM) offerings, that will help customers cut costs, improve accuracy and automate regulatory compliance.

Logistics leaders are overwhelmed with a recent buildup of port and shipping delays, fluctuating fuel costs, and evolving trade regulations while also being at the forefront of efforts to reduce carbon emissions of goods in transit.

“The last few years tested the flexibility of global logistics operations and many organisations have struggled to keep pace with the changing market,” said Derek Gittoes, vice president of supply chain management product strategy, Oracle.

“With Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management, organisations can rapidly adapt to changes in their supply chain and logistics network,” he added.

The new capabilities help customers validate Certificate of Origin, reduce tariffs, and enter new markets.

With a deep view into the bill of materials, Trade Agreement Qualification enables customers to comply with labor regulations and prove where goods were produced via auditable records, said Oracle.

“As an increasing number of Indian businesses continue to expand overseas, the ability to respond quickly to changing demand, supply, and market conditions can be a huge competitive advantage,” said Kaushik Mitra, senior director, Cloud ERP, Oracle India.

With the new logistics capabilities, supply chain professionals will gain real-time insights across the entire supply network to make critical business decisions and respond to any global change with confidence, Mitra added.

20230125-120804