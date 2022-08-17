SCI-TECHWORLD

Oracle vetting TikTok’s algorithms to ensure no US data access to China

NewsWire
0
0

Cloud major Oracle is now vetting short-form video platform TikTok’s content moderating algorithms to ensure that the Chinese government does not have access to the US users’ data.

According to Axios, all new US user traffic on TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, is being routed to Oracle’s cloud infrastructure.

However, it is “still unclear when TikTok will be done with migrating all of its previous US user data over to Oracle’s cloud,” the report said late on Tuesday.

The move is a measure to assure the US lawmakers that TikTok’s content is not being manipulated by the Chinese authorities amid fears that the country has access to the US users’ data.

Last week, reports surfaced that at least 300 employees of TikTok and its parent company ByteDance employees worked for the Chinese state media publications, and more than a dozen still do.

Profiles of 15 current ByteDance employees revealed they worked at the tech firm and state media outlets simultaneously, Forbes reported.

TikTok’s meteoric rise has generated national security concerns from US lawmakers.

TikTok recently admitted that employees outside of the country could access that information, although “robust cybersecurity controls and authorisation” from its US security team were required.

In June, Buzzfeed News reported that TikTok users’ data in the US was repeatedly accessed by employees in China.

More reports surfaced this week that Alibaba, TikTok-owner ByteDance and Tencent have shared details of their algorithms with Beijing’s regulators for the first time.

In June, TikTok revealed it had begun routing all its US user data to Oracle’s cloud infrastructure.

20220817-092201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia develops Covid antibody test system for animals

    Ethiopia records 5,856 cyber attacks in nine months

    New Amazon shopping cart lets users scan & pay to skip...

    China’s Yutu 2 rover sends back image after 3 years on...