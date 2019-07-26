Oral healthcare brand with focus on kids launched in India

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) A new oral healthcare brand, Aquawhite, was launched in India on Thursday with a focus on kids’ oral care.

Launched by Managing Director of JHS Svendgaard Ltd. (JHS) Nikhil Nanda, Aquawhite forayed into the market with the launch of a kids toothpaste and toothbrush in popular characters like Chhota Bheem, The Jungle Book, Pokemon, SpongeBob Squarepants, and others.

Targeting to capture a sizeable pie of the fast growing kids’ oral care market in India, it has invested Rs 25 crore.

“Kids category has always been a neglected but sensitive one, and we have been extremely cautious about every aspect of the product from its quality to packaging. We want to fill the gap in this segment to establish our brand while gaining a sizeable amount of market of the overall Rs 13,000 crore oral healthcare business in India,” said Nanda at the brand’s launch.

“Aquawhite makes the task of brushing, fun and engaging for kids. The company also made sure that the toothpaste is safe if mistakenly consumed, so they are made fluoride free,” he added.

