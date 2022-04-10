INDIA

Orange alert in Delhi as city records April’s hottest day in 5 years

NewsWire
0
0

The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Sunday as the severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue to prevail over the national capital.

According to the IMD, Delhi sizzled to 42.4 degree Celsius on Saturday, which has been hottest day in five years.

Previously, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius on April 21, 2017. The highest maximum temperature for the month was recorded on April 29, 1941 at 45.6 degree Celsius.

The IMD in its warning said this is for the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

On Friday, the maximum temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius was recorded at the Safdarjung monitoring station.

Similarly, neighbouring Gurugram witnessed the maximum temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius, which was 10 degrees above than average. The all-time high maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on April 28, 1979 in Gurugram.

The maximum temperature in Haryana’s Faridabad was at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

20220410-053802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI tells SC: Maha making job tough in probe against Amit...

    Fox ritual: TN forest department to take action against farmers

    Bengal BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani steps down from party

    SC to hear on Wednesday plea against physical exams for Class...