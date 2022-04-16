The final results of Hungary’s parliamentary elections were published by Hungary’s National Election Office(NVI), confirming the landslide victory of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition.

The Fidesz-KDNP coalition will take 135 of the 199 seats in Hungary’s parliament, NVI informed on Saturday, after counting the last votes cast in the Parliamentary elections held on April 3, Xinhua news agency reported.

The opposition alliance, consisting of the Democratic Coalition, Jobbik, LMP, Momentum Movement, Hungarian Socialist Party and Dialogue for Hungary, received 57 seats, one more than immediately after the initial count.

The opposition parties, spanning a wide political spectrum, have decided to unite with the aim of having more chances at unseating the government of Orban, who secured his fifth, and fourth consecutive election triumph two weeks ago.

The far-right Mi Hazank Mozgalom (Our Homeland Movement) got six seats, one fewer than the count right after the Sunday vote showed.

The representative of the National Self-Government of Germans in Hungary secured a single seat in parliament.

NVI’s final count determines how many seats each party is going to get, but the parties have a few weeks to decide who will get the seats, as some candidates appeared on the list for symbolic reasons only.

Parties will have to find replacements for these candidates before May 2, when the newly-elected Parliament will hold its first session.

After all the ballots were counted, including vote by mail, Fidesz-KDNP received 54.13 per cent of the votes, the opposition alliance 34.44 per cent, while Mi Hazank got 5.88 per cent, just slipping over the 5 per cent threshold necessary to enter the Parliament.

The final turnout, including the votes by mail, came at 69.59 per cent.

20220417-013201