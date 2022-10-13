INDIA

Order authorising tehsildars to issue residence certificate in Jammu withdrawn

NewsWire
0
0

Deputy Commissioner of Jammu district has withdrawn an order issued on Wednesday that authorised tehsildars to issue certificates of residence.

The rollback came following the uproar by different political parties over the order that authorised all tehsildars to issue certificates of residence to people living in the district for more than one year.

Regional political parties and the Congress have been opposing the decision to allow voting rights to people ordinarily residing in J&K in connection with business, education, job etc.

20221013-075602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paradip port completes several PPP projects worth over Rs 3K cr:...

    Vaccination of 18-plus begins in MP

    Fake call centre duping credit card users busted in Delhi, 3...

    11 convicted foreigners repatriated to their countries: Govt informs RS