INDIA

Order judicial enquiry into Ram Navami violence, JUH leader to Amit Shah

NewsWire
0

Minorities are harassed by the administration in wake of violence during Ram Navami processions, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader Mahmood Madani said, demanding a judicial equiry into the incidents to bring the culprits to book.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Madani, a former MP, said: “I request you to order a time-bound high-level judicial inquiry into the Khargone violence (in Madhya Pradesh).”

Prosecute all those who instigated the violence during the procession, he said.

“I would also request you to pay attention to the discriminatory modus operandi of the law enforcement agencies. There must be an immediate halt to demolition of the properties, as it is believed that many innocent and poor are wrongly being caught in the drive,” he said.

Madani alleged that anti-Muslim provocation by right-wing extremist groups has become a set pattern that is often followed by violence as during Ram Navami processions on April 9. Among all, Khargone in Madhya Pradesh was perhaps the most-affected place where minority community suffered a lot as several homes and religious places were torched and looted by anti-social elements

Minorities are targeted and local administration is set at harassing the community, Madani said.

“Properties belonging to Muslims are being razed in a selective manner. People are homeless all of a sudden. Under which laws, are properties of a suspect of any crime allowed to be demolished? I have been informed by local residents that so far 16 houses and 29 shops, mostly belonging to Muslims, have been demolished. More than 75 Muslims have been arrested so far. Local police is creating a fear psychosis among the minority community.”

20220412-223000

