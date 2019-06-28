Order on bail plea of Kerala CPI-M leader’s son again put off

Mumbai/Thiruvananthapuram, July 2 (IANS) A court in Mumbai on Tuesday deferred – for the fourth time – its order on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Kerala CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Kodiyeri in a rape case against him and posted the case for Wednesday.

A 33-year-old Mumbai-based woman, who hails from Bihar, has alleged that Kodiyeri sexually exploited her for several years on the promise of marriage, according to the FIR filed at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai’s Andheri. She also claims they also have a child

On Tuesday, the Dindoshi court gave a patient hearing to both sides, with each defending their stand and terming each other’s evidences as false and bogus. Kodiyeri’s counsel also argued that there was no need for a DNA test to be conducted.

After the arguments in the case got over, the court posted the case for final orders for Wednesday.

The victim registered the complaint on June 13 after she came to know that Kodiyeri was already married and this issue was again highlighted by her counsel on Tuesday.

According to her complaint, she entered into a relationship with Kodiyeri while working at a dance bar in Dubai in 2008 and now has an eight-year-old child with him. She said that till 2015, he even used to send her money every month, for which she has already produced documentary evidence.

A team of Mumbai Police officials, after visiting Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram in search of Kodiyeri, had to return empty-handed and for a week now, there has been no trace of him.

The national and state leadership of the CPI-M including the accused’s father have washed their hands off the matter saying since Kodiyeri is not a party member, the party has nothing to do with this and he alone should handle it.

–IANS

sg/vd