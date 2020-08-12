Canindia News

Ordnance Factory makes bullet-resistant jackets for TN Police

by CanIndia New Wire Service

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) The first batch of bullet-resistant jackets made by the Ordnance Clothing Factory, Avadi, here was handed over to the Tamil Nadu Police, a defence release said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the first consignment of bullet-resistant jackets was handed over to the Tamil Nadu Police against their order by the OCF Avadi on August 11.

The bullet-resistant jackets were completely designed and fabricated by Ordnance Clothing Factory here. The unit has the capacity to design and produce different variants of bullet resistant jackets.

The jackets supplied to Tamil Nadu Police has special features like high density water repellence, flame retardance and provide protection from bullets fired from hand guns, pistols, AK-47 rifles and others.

–IANS

vj/ptr

