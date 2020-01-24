ORF ranked among top 30 global think tanks

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Observer Research Foundation (ORF) has been rated as among the top 30 think tanks in the world, ranked 27th globally — moving up more than 90 places from the 118th position last year.

ORF is the only Indian think tank to be ranked among the top-10 in any listing. This is part of the latest global think tank rankings, 2019 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report, prepared by The Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) of the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

The jump in ORF rankings represents the resurgence of India’s influence and soft power. ORF remains the most featured Indian think tank, being ranked in 26 categories and the highest ranked in India in 14 categories.

The latest rankings will be released this evening (IST) in Washington DC at a high-level event.

As per the rankings, among non-US think tanks globally, ORF ranked 15th – moving up from the 24th place last year. It was ranked 3rd among the Think Tanks in the region — China, India, Japan and South Korea. ORF was ranked 4th last year.

ORF’s Raisina Dialogue has been ranked 7th globally in the ‘Best Think Tank Conference’ category, moving up from 12th position. ORF has retained its position as the top think tank in the world in the “Best New Idea or Paradigm Developed by a Think Tank” category.

It features as the 7th most “Innovative” think tank in the world and 9th amongst “Think Tanks to Watch” globally.

ORF has been rated among the top 30 think tanks in the world on ‘Foreign Policy and International Affairs’ and ‘International Economics’.

ORF is the highest ranked Indian think tank on external engagement, the use of print and electronic media, and its social media outreach. It is the only non-Atlantic think tank that is featured among the top 15 in the ‘Best use of the Internet’ category. ORF is the highest ranked Indian think tank on “management of institution”, ranking 29th globally.

