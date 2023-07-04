In view of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024 and the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP in an organisational reshuffle on Tuesday, appointed new state presidents in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand.

BJP President J.P. Nadda has appointed former Union Minister D Purandeshwari as the new state President of Andhra Pradesh. Purandeswari, who had joined the BJP in 2014, is daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N. T. Rama Rao. She replaced Somu Veerraju.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has been made the President of Telangana. Kishan Reddy, currently Union minister for tourism and culture, replaced Bandi Sanjay, who is also an MP.

Assembly elections in Telangana are due to be held later this year while Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled along with Lok Sabha elections next year.

Sunil Jakhar, who switched to BJP from Congress, has been given the command of Punjab, whereas former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has been appointed as the new president of Jharkhand.

In view of the assembly elections to be held this year, the BJP high command has appointed current Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy as the state president in Telangana, while former state minister Etela Rajendra has also been appointed as the chairman of the Election Management Committee.

Along with this, Nadda has also announced the appointment of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy as a member of the party’s national executive.

