Chandrachur Goswami, the principal organiser of the Durga Puja conducted by the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha at Kasba in South Kolkata, filed a complaint with the police on Wednesday claiming that he was assaulted by three unknown persons in front of the pandal.

The said Durga Puja had triggered a controversy as the Mahishasura idol there resembled Mahatma Gandhi, with shaved head and a spectacle.

Goswami claimed that on Wednesday afternoon, three persons entered the pandal and started clicking pictures.

“Besides clicking pictures of the idol, they were also taking photographs of the surroundings inside the pandal. I became curious and asked them about the subject about their pictures. In reply, they physically assaulted me and left the scene. One of them even claimed to be a central government official. I have lodged a complaint with the local police station. I expect the police to take immediate action,” Goswami told mediapersons.

Last Saturday, the local people had noticed that the idol of Mahishasura in the pandal resembled Mahatma Gandhi. Following wide-spread criticism and police intervention, the idol was given a different look with the spectacle removed and a wig put on the head of Mahishasura.

On Tuesday, state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had told mediapersons that the party would move the court against the organisers of the said Puja. He also held the Trinamool Congress-led state government directly responsible for the incident.

“We will be moving the court against this incident. The state government is equally responsible for this unfortunate event. Even in BJP-ruled states, no one has the guts to insult the father of the nation in this manner. The entire world follows Mahatma Gandhi’s principles. We cannot tolerate his insult in West Bengal,” Chowdhury said.

