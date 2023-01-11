WORLD

Originated from Pakistan, deadly shipment of uranium seized at Heathrow airport

NewsWire
0
0

Counter-terror cops and security services in the UK have launched a probe after a deadly shipment of uranium was seized at London’s Heathrow airport, a media outlet reported. The undeclared nuclear material can be used in a dirty bomb.

It was destined for Iranian nationals in the UK, originated from Pakistan and arrived on a flight from Oman, The Sun reported.

A source said: “The race is on to trace everyone involved.”

The package, suspected of being smuggled to UK-based Iranians, arrived in the hold of a passenger jet.

Specialist scanners detected the potentially lethal uranium as it was ferried to a freight shed, triggering alarms.

Border agents swooped and isolated the unregistered shipment in a dedicated radioactive room.

Counter-terror police were alerted and a security probe launched into who sent the cargo.

It originated from Pakistan and arrived at Terminal 4 on an Oman Air jet from Muscat, The Sun reported.

Cops were understood to be targeting an Iran-based firm with UK premises where the material was due to go to mystery recipients. No arrests have been made.

20230111-161803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Swiss Indoors: Murray advances to second round with win over Safiullin

    Nuclear power can play major role in clean energy transition: IEA

    US govt diverting its own vaccine-making materials supply to India: Official

    Monkeypox: WHO reports 780 laboratory confirmed cases from 27 countries