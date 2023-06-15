INDIA

Orissa HC stays tax demand of firm due to non-constitution of GST Appellate Tribunal

NewsWire
0
0

Taking an unusual step, the Orissa High Court put a stay on the tax demand of a private firm due to non-formation of GST Appellate Tribunal in the state.

The High Court issued the order recently while hearing the case of Nilamadhaba Enterprises vs CT (commercial tax) & GST Officer, Cuttack.

The private firm had moved the court challenging an appellate order issued by the Joint Commissioner of State Tax, Jajpur Range, Jajpur district.

The petitioner appealed to the court that he is not liable to pay the tax and penalty and, as such, against the order passed by the 1st appellate authority though the second appeal lies, the 2nd appellate tribunal has not yet been constituted.

It is contended that the petitioner has already deposited 10 per cent of the demanded tax amount before the first appellate authority and as there is no second appellate forum, the firm moved the HC seeking relief.

The GST officer, represented by standing counsel Sunil, said that the petitioner is liable to pay 20 per cent balance disputed tax for consideration of its appeal by the 2nd appellate tribunal.

The court weighed the arguments of both sides and said, “Since the petitioner wants to avail the remedy under the provisions of law by approaching 2nd appellate tribunal, which has not yet been constituted, as an interim measure subject to the petitioner depositing entire tax demand within a period of 15 days from today, the rest of the demand shall remain stayed during the pendency of the writ petition.”

20230615-162804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ahmed Patel missed every day: Jairam Ramesh

    Second edition of ‘Present Future’ contemporary art auction

    It’s a blessing: Arun Vijay on acting alongside his dad and...

    Seven shops, 8 houses, school rooms gutted in Pune timber mart...