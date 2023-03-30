WORLD

Orthodox Christian clerics refuse to leave Kiev monastery

NewsWire
0
0

Despite a planned eviction order issued by the Ukrainian government for hundreds of priests, monks and students, Orthodox Christian clerics have refused to leave a historic monastery in the capital city.

The Pechersk Lavra is a seat of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church (UOC), which split from the Moscow patriarchate after Russia launched its war on February 24, 2022, reports the BBC.

Since its foundation as the cave monastery in 1051, the Lavra has been a pre-eminent centre of Eastern Orthodox Christianity in Eastern Europe.

The UOC had been ordered to leave the site by the end of Wednesday.

The Ukrainian government, which owns the vast 11th Century monastery overlooking the Dnipro river, said the eviction decision was taken after a commission discovered multiple violations of the tenancy agreement of the complex, which is also a Unesco World Heritage Site.

But Metropolitan Clement, head of the UOC press office, said there were “no legal grounds” for the expulsion, announced earlier this month.

“If the government forces us to do it illegally, it’s called totalitarianism. We don’t need such a state or government. We have the constitution and laws. We don’t accept other methods,” he told the BBC.

Ukrainian authorities have also accused some UOC members of covertly supporting Moscow during the war, although some leaders have denounced the Russian invasion.

Last year, Ukraine’s security service carried out a raid of the Lavra and other buildings belonging to the UOC, and dozens of clerics were arrested on accusations of treason and collaboration with Russia, reports the BBC.

The UOC, however, says there is no evidence to support the charges.

20230330-094601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Incidents of hoax phone calls targeting US schools on historic rise

    Jordan’s King says Prince Hamzah in his care

    Phone 14 Crash Detection repeatedly triggered by rollercoaster rides

    Covid-19 pandemic not over yet: WHO