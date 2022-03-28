ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscar 2022: 60 yrs of James Bond celebrated on stage

The 94th Academy Award celebrated 60 years of James Bond’ films and honoured all the stars, who performed the suave spy 007.

A video montage of all the James Bond films, including Daniel Craig’s ‘No Time To Die’ was shown with the background score of ‘Live and Let Die’ was showcased at the coveted celebration.

Athletes Kelly Slater, Shaun White and Tony Hawk took centre stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

While talking about the films, White said: Of course, over the years, we’ve all had our favorite Bonds.”

Hawk added: “Some people are Sean Connery fans, others Roger Moore.”

“Or Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig,” Slater shared.

White continued: “As great as they all are, it’s impossible to ever be certain that just one star was clearly the GOAT (Greatest Of All-Time).”

When Hawk disagreed with that sentiment by saying, “Really, dude?” White asked as the crowd broke up into laughter.

More giggles followed when Hawk said he intended to say Slater and White are “the best in their sports”.

“At least, you used to be,” Hawk said.

