Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took over the stage as she had an electrifying performance as she sang ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from ‘Encanto’ performance at the Oscars on March 28.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s somber ballad, ‘Dos Oruguitas’, was what got nominated by Disney from ‘Encanto’, and ultimately nominated. But it’s the romp ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ that unexpectedly became a multi-week No. 1 pop hit, and it was close to a feat accomplished that ‘Bruno’ would be the tune the Academy, the ‘Encanto’ camp and families around the world would want to see on the show, reports Variety.

As an ensemble number, Bruno set a Billboard record for the biggest number of primary artists named on a No. 1 Hot 100 single, with Adassa (who voiced Dolores), Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Mauro Castillo (Felix), Carolina Gaitan (Pepa) and Diane Guerrero (Isabela) all receiving top billing on the song.

All were present and accounted for in the Oscar performance “and then some, as they were joined by two special guests from the Latin music world, Luis Fonsi and Becky G, and a surprise appearance by rapper Megan Thee Stallion and percussionist Sheila E.”

The lyrics were edited slightly, to the dismay of the ‘Encanto’ faithful, but the colourful performance provided the sort of sparkle and spectacle that the show needed going into its third hour of broadcast.

Miranda announced Saturday that he would not be able to attend the show to cheer on the ‘Encanto’ cast or pick up any possible awards, due to his wife having tested positive for Covid-19.

“Made it to Hollywood this weekend, my wife tested + for Covid,” he tweeted Saturday afternoon.

“She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested , but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families with my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”

Mark Hamill replied: “Wishing you & your family all the best. I’ve been to the Oscars twice & they’re MUCH more fun from home.”

‘Encanto’ came into the ceremony with three nominations, one for Miranda for best original song for ‘Dos Oruguitas’ and two more for original score and animated feature.

His directorial debut, ‘Tick, Ticka Boom!’ was also up for two Oscars, though neither was for Miranda himself. Much attention was paid to Miranda’s ‘Encanto’ song nod, with a win in that category being what was needed to officially push him into EGOT status.

