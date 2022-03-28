The Oscars night is a celebration of cinematic excellence in Hollywood. It is the most anticipated night for movie lovers the world over.

The 94th Academy awards was a much-hyped event as after a two-year aberration caused by lockdown and pandemic, this year has seen movies back at the big screens and resumption of entertainment to something that resembles what it used to be before Corona infected the world.

The Academy was also working hard to make this a success as last year’s Oscar event saw the lowest viewership rating in the history of the Oscars.

So, they hit the reset button, brought back hosts (in plural, three rib-tickling funny women, an Oscar first), trimmed down the live event, to make sure only the ‘popular’ awards were telecasted live, a controversy that received a lot of backlash. They even soothed the ruffled feather of an actress who did not receive an invite to the Oscars – even though technically the Academy was not obligated to. They decided to keep things happy and pleasant by extending a belated invite to actress Rachel Zegler of ‘West Side Story’ as a presenter.

Coming to the awards – 10 movies were nominated for Best Picture and the big prize of the night was snapped up by ‘CODA’.

The next big awards – Best Actress went to Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’. This movie also won an Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Actor went to Will Smith for the biopic ‘King Richard’ where he essayed the role of Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Will Smith gave a long tearjerker speech that moved all at the Dolby Theatre.

It was a memorable night for Will Smith in more ways than one as his first Oscar win just might get eclipsed by the alleged slap, he gave Chris Rock when was made an inappropriate joke about Smith’s wife Jada’s appearance when he was live on stage.

The Best Supporting Actor category made history as Tony Kotsur (‘CODA’) became the first deaf person to win an Oscar for acting.

The Best Supporting Actress award was given to Ariana De Bose for ‘West Side Story’.

The Best Director award was given to Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog’. This movie had the most nominations – 12 nominations in various categories.

The quartet awards – Director, Actor, Actress and Film were all distributed across different movies which meant no one particular movie could be called the ‘Favourite’. That said, ‘Dune’, which did not win an award in the ‘big 4’, took home the most awards – six Oscars all in the crafts category. ‘Dune’ was the second most nominations – a total of 10 nominations.

‘CODA’ was the next in line with three wins followed by ‘The Eyes of Tammy Fae’, which won two awards.

Among Studios, Warner Bros had a big night and topped among studios with seven Oscars, followed closely by Disney (including the awards won by Searchlight and Hulu)

Apple Original Films was next with its three wins – All for ‘CODA’.

The 94th Academy Awards was glitzy and glamourous and it was good to see our favourite stars back on stage weaving their magic, being funny, being inappropriate, being emotional – being the stars they are.