Oscar 2023: Elizabeth Banks trips on stage, blames it on bear from ‘Cocaine Bear’

Actress Elizabeth Banks slightly tripped while making her way on the stage to announce the Best Visual Effects category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Elizabeth was followed by a “bear” on stage and she blamed tripping because of him.

When she came on stage, she said: “He (pointing at the bear) tripped me, I recently directed ‘Cocaine Bear’ and without visual effects, this is what the bear looks like. Terrifying.”

Talking to the “bear”, Elizabeth said in a joke: “The coke is not real, it’s visual effects. Avatar is visual effects Batman flying around is not real but Tom Cruise flying is real a Wakanda is real!”

She concluded with a joke: “Without visual effects Vivian’s bear would have been a man in a bear suit with cocaine.”

‘Cocaine Bear’ is a 2023 American horror comedy film directed by Elizabeth Banks.

It is loosely inspired by the true story of the ‘Cocaine Bear’, an American black bear that ingested nearly 34 kg of lost cocaine.

