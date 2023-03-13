ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscar 2023: ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director dedicates honour to ‘motherland India’

As short documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ brought home an Oscar, its director Kartiki Gonsalves credited her “motherland India” for the win.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ was competing in the category alongside ‘Haulout’, ‘How Do You Measure a Year?’, ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect’ and ‘Stranger at the Gate’.

After being presented the honour, Kartiki, who was accompanied with producer Guneet Monga, said: “I stand here to speak today about the sacred bond between us and the natural world for the respect of indigenous communities and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with and finally for coexistence. Thank you to the academy for recognising our film, highlighting indigenous people and animals.”

She concluded by saying: “To my motherland India.”

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ marks Gonsalves’ directorial debut.

The documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

